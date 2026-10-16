How To Try World of Warcraft: Forever With No Subscription, Beta Invite, or Game Time

Gamers who are curious about World of Warcraft: Forever will soon have a chance to test the MMO experience out for free without any subscription or beta invite.

How TO Participate in the Wow: Forever Stress Test

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Tons of players have already flocked to World of Warcraft: Forever during the games bet and spent hours leveling up characters and exploring Blizzard’s official take on the Classic+ experience.

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Now that the upcoming pillar of WoW is approaching its early November launch date, Blizzard is preparing for a major stress test that will allow any interested gamers to dive into the experience and give it a try before launch.

For a limited time on October 19, all interested players can sign into World of Warcraft: Forever and help us put the servers through their paces. Anyone can take part and no subscription, Game Time, invitation, or beta access is required.

he Stress Test runs on October 19 at the following times locally:

North America: 2:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: 19:00 CEST

Korea: 06:00 KST (October 20)

Taiwan: 05:00 CST (October 20)

The beta will be taken offline shortly before the Stress Test begins and is expected to return shortly after it ends. The test window may end earlier or run later as needed.

To join the upcoming WoW: Forever stress test, interested gamers need to take the following steps:

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

Open the Battle.net desktop app and allow it to update if needed.

Select World of Warcraft from the list of games.

In the Game Version menu above the Play button, select World of Warcraft: Forever Stress Test under In Development, then select Install.

Once installation is complete and the Stress Test begins, select Play and choose an available test realm.

Create a new test character when available, enter the game, and join the test.

That should be everything players need to know to prepare their PCs and Battle.net apps for the upcoming stress test on October 19.

Players should definitely keep in mind that at the end of the Stress Test, all created characters, names, and guilds will be wiped from the Stress Test servers in preparation for the beginning of Name Reservations opening on October 27.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates as the WoW: Forever release date approaches.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4, 2026 for PC.