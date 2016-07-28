How to Turn a Pub Lunch Into a Badass Sandwich

There are few flavour combinations more perfect than ham, egg, and chips. The greasy potato, the salty meat, the slightly-runny-but-not-too-much fried egg—it’s the pub lunch of champions and people who don’t consider vegetables a food group.

Many would say that this holy trinity of carb, meat, egg, and strictly no green stuff couldn’t be improved upon. Max Halley is not one of those people.

Owner of a late-night sandwich shop in North London, Max took it upon himself to turn ham, egg, and chips into a sandwich. Sounds crazy, but it might actually be better than the real thing.

Start by cooking your ham hock. This will take a little more time and effort than slapping together the average packed lunch sarnie (about one and a half hours of boiling the meat with vegetables and seasoning, to be precise), but when that ham falls effortlessly off the bone, you’ll realise how worth it it all was.

Next come the chips, which Max transforms into homemade crisps. Yep, this creation is part-crisp sandwich, part-pub lunch. Be still our beating, artery-clogged heart.

Finally, fry your egg and layer with the ham and chips, as well as a good smear of malt vinegar mayo and homemade piccalilli, on two halves of ciabatta.

Ham, egg, and chips—in a sandwich. As Max himself says, how could you not take a bite?