GTA 6 offers players a wealth of Easter eggs to find, secrets to discover, and cosmetics to unlock, from cars, to piercings, hair styles, and clothes, including an Arthur Morgan-style hat that Jason or Lucia can buy from a yard sale in Chapter 2. And that’s not all players can do. They can even control the weather.

You can unlock hurricanes in GTA 6 and it's some of the most advanced weather effects i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/alXAVAo7Wq — Blue Thunder (@BlueThunderReal) November 25, 2026

GTA 6 Players Figured Out How to Trigger a Hurricane, and the Process Is Ridiculous

A wind whistles and howls as it hurls itself through the sky, trees whipping back and forth like dancers at a rave. The air darkens as thick clouds completely obscure the sun, and dirt whips through the air until everything is covered in a dull haze. The sky itself takes on a sickly gray-green hue, as the roar of heavy rain fights with the voice of the wind.

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In short, it’s a hurricane. And there’s a way for players in GTA 6 to unlock these gnarly weather conditions, according to X user @BlueThunderReal.

Granted, it’s not a simple process, and users in Blue Thunder’s comment section are curious as to how he stumbled upon this development. One user joked, “You definitely know someone who works at Rockstar lol.” In reference to the long list of items to cross off, another commented, “Bulldozer, drones, a shock trap…all to unlock a weather setting. Worth it.”

Unlocking the hurricane weather setting means completing a mission first, one that includes drones, real-life rapper Freddie Gibbs, and the potential to earn a new car. The side quest begins when either Jason or Lucai drives out to a heavily guarded compound in North Leonard County.

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There’s a Secret Way to Trigger a Hurricane in GTA 6, and It Involves Freddie Gibbs

According to Blue Thunder, players can get into the compound by circling the fence until they find a gap in the chainlink, then running through it. An orange shipping container sits by the fence. And this is where the previously mentioned bulldozer comes in. Just hop into the bulldozer, move the orange container, and drop down into a tunnel that delivers Jason or Lucia inside the compound itself.

After navigating through drones and landmine, the player reaches the bunker, where they meet Freddie, whose compound it is and whose defenses they have just managed to evade. Freddie asks Jason/Lucia to come back later and test the updated defenses. This time, the tunnel is blocked off, so Blue Thunder points out a water tower that the player can scale in order to drop down inside the compound.

Again, the player has to avoid or take out a few drones and landmines – the latter option is possible thanks to a few well-placed gunshots – and make their way to the bunker. When Lucia or Jason tries to open the door, they receive what looks like a pretty serious electric shock for their trouble. But then Freddie appears again, offering the chance to hang out in his state-of-the-art bunker, which has a huge flat-screen TV.

The TV will flash a hurricane warning. When Freddie asks if Jason or Lucia wants to stay, Blue Thunder says they should leave instead. Jason or Lucia is able to take Freddie’s car, a luxurious G-Wagon, and drive out into the hurricane.