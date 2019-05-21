VICE is launching a brand new astrology app called Astro Guide, featuring the daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes you already know and love from our website. It will also have horoscopes tailored to your rising and moon signs, plus those of your friends and lovers.

This app is for anyone and everyone who likes astrology, but especially people who want to find ways to use astrology to enhance their daily lives. So if you’ve ever read your crush’s horoscope to try and interpret whether you should text them first (we know you have!), our guests on this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast are here to explain the best ways to let the stars guide you. So tune in to hear astrologer Annabel Gat and astrology editor Sara David dish about how to use astrology to be a better friend and lover.

