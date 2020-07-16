8 Recipes for When You Inevitably Buy Too Much Watermelon

Every year, we long for watermelon to hit its peak: when the fruit goes from bland and water-logged to so sweet and refreshing that it’ll perfectly quench your thirst on a sweaty, 92-degree afternoon. Despite that, there comes a point in every summer where you still end up with too. much. watermelon. (And if this moment does not happen, is it even really summer?) Unless you’re buying one of those “personal size,” boutique-y fruit, a single watermelon is a true commitment, and not just because you have to lug that heavy sucker all the way home and up the stairs.

Once you’ve done the second hardest part—that of cutting your fruit into cubes or perfect triangles—and had a few helpings, you might soon find yourself perhaps even tired of watermelon, or unable to eat it all before it turns mushy. Woe is you. If you’re buying a whole fruit for one or two people, here’s what to do with all the leftover watermelon, because even the best summer fruit can get boring if you eat too much of it.

Videos by VICE

Grilled Watermelon Steaks Recipe

Peaches, apricots, and pineapples are the obvious grilled fruit choices, but cut it into steaks and watermelon holds up on the grill, too, with the flames caramelizing its sugary interior. Serve your grilled watermelon on its own, or add a simple, cooling coconut milk sauce as we did in this recipe.

Easy Melon Salad Recipe

When it’s too hot to cook, take out your frustrations with a watermelon and a melon baller. Toss the fruit with lime, feta, and salt, and you’ve got the easiest throw-it-in-a-bowl dinner.

Watermelon, Mint, and Halloumi Salad Recipe

This recipe for watermelon and seared halloumi salad calls for a chef friend to vacuum-seal the bags of liquor-marinated watermelon for you. In the absence of a chef friend, a plastic bag in the fridge will work fine—the key here is the refreshing flavor combo of watermelon, pickled watermelon rinds, and mint.

Arugula and Mustard Green Salad with Watermelon Dressing Recipe

For this simple and summery salad dressing, all you have to do is marinade watermelon chunks with vinegar and garlic overnight, and then puree it into sauce the next day. We like it best with the bitter, earthy flavors of arugula and mustard greens.

Watermelon with Homemade Tajín, Candied Peanuts, and Hot Sauce Recipe

What sets this watermelon recipe apart is the toppings that go with it. Inspired by Mexican street snacks, these watermelon slices are finished with a tart homemade Tajín seasoning, candied peanuts, and a pineapple and chile hot sauce. Set out the slices and popsicle sticks, and assemble these snacks according to your preference.

Melon and Citrus Sorbet Recipe

You don’t need any fancy equipment to make this melon and citrus sorbet—just a couple of zip-lock bags, some good old-fashioned elbow grease, and whatever type of melon you’ve got on hand.

Pink Daiquiri Recipe

A New Orleans favorite, the daiquiri is sweet, boozy, and dangerously good. This mint and watermelon version pairs perfectly with steamy weather and sweaty dancing.

Spiked Watermelon Slushie Recipe

Normal brain: serving this boozy watermelon slushie in glasses. Galaxy brain: serving this boozy watermelon slushie in the hollowed-out watermelon.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .