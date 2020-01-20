LIVE: How to Watch the 2020 Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Monday will be one of the last opportunities for the 2020 Democratic candidates to make their case before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus on Feb. 3. Here’s how you can watch.

Videos by VICE

VICE News has partnered with multicultural agency Cashmere Originals to present the 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Forum, the nation’s oldest and only nonpartisan presidential forum dedicated exclusively to addressing issues facing communities of color.



The forum will feature in-depth interviews with leading Democratic candidates for president, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen, Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen, Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Andrew Yang.

You can watch the event, which will take place on Jan. 20 at Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, on VICE News’ Facebook page here, starting at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT. The forum will also be broadcast on VICE.com.

The event will give the 2020 presidential candidates the opportunity to address an electorate that will be one-third non-white for the first time, according to Pew Research Center. All of the candidates will have an opportunity to address questions and issues of concern, with the forum focusing on five topics: criminal justice, immigration, education, economic development, and health.

Candidate run of show

The lineup starting at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET:

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvicenews%2Fvideos%2F2770644399662900%2F&show_text=1&width=560

Cover image: Cover: 11 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to appear at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum in Des Moines, Iowa on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 20, 2020.