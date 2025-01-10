How to Watch the Full ‘Wolf Moon’ Eat Mars This Week

There’s a full moon next week, and you won’t want to miss it.

I like to view every full moon as a time to reflect, asking myself what I might release that no longer serves me. As the first full moon of the New Year, next week’s Wolf Moon is a great opportunity to reconnect with yourself and the world around you.

January’s full moon is called the “Wolf Moon” because wolves are often heard howling during this time of the year. However, there are other traditional names for this particular moon, including Center Moon, Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Severe Moon, Hard Moon, Canada Goose Moon, Great Moon, Greetings Moon, and Spirit Moon.

How to See Next Week’s Wolf Moon

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full Wolf Moon will reach its peak illumination on Monday, January 13, at 5:27 p.m. EST. However, you can notice its bright, glowing light during the days preceding and succeeding the 13th.

A cool part of this full moon is it will seemingly “swallow” Mars as it moves across the sky. Mars is especially bright as it approaches opposition this month, which will make this event even more noticeable. In The Sky reported that this “lunar occultation” can be seen from the Americas and Africa.

“Although the occultation will only be visible across part of the world—because the Moon is so close to the Earth that its position in the sky varies by as much as two degrees across the world—a close conjunction between the pair will be more widely visible,” the outlet reported.

Whether you’re an avid star-gazer or just a moon-lover like me, Monday will be a great time to admire the night sky. Happy Full Moon!