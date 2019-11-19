How to Watch the Second Week of Trump Impeachment Hearings

Welcome to Week 2 of public hearings of the House impeachment investigation into President Donald J. Trump. VICE News will be covering the proceedings online, in social media, and for the first time, live on TV, with host Michael Moynihan on VICELAND.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee will hear from four witnesses with intimate knowledge of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the unofficial diplomatic channel allegedly used to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Watch live here, and read below about what today’s witnesses are expected to reveal.

Here are the players and what they’re likely to reveal:

Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel in the Army who serves as the director for European Aaffairs at the National Security Council, was listening in on the Trump-Zelensky call and said key words had been left out of the rough transcript released by the White House.

Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service officer and aide to Vice President Mike Pence, was also on the call and testified that she was surprised by the political nature of the conversation. On Sunday, Trump attacked Williams, accusing her of being a “never Trumper.”

Kurt Volker, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, turned over reams of information to the impeachment inquiry that put the magnifying glass on EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and gave troubling testimony about what both were doing in the country. But he might have been looking to cover himself by denying involvement in the plot — and he may have committed perjury in his testimony.

Tim Morrison, an outgoing member of the National Security Council, corroborated that Sondland told a senior Ukrainian official that “what could help them move the aid was if the prosecutor general would go to the mic and announce that he was opening the Burisma [an energy company] investigation” into the Bidens.

Cover: National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence are sworn in before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 19, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)