How to Watch This Weekend’s Pink Moon—The First Full Micromoon of 2025

April’s full moon will be both a “micromoon” and a “pink moon,” according to experts.

NASA described the recently-coined term “micromoon” as a full moon that is near apogee, or the furthest from the Earth. Opposite of a large and bright supermoon, which occurs when the moon is closest to Earth on its orbit, a micromoon typically appears slightly smaller and dimmer than other full moons.

“Apogean full moon is more descriptive of ‘micromoon’ events but is, perhaps, more limited in time by its specification of apogee,” NASA reported.

April’s micromoon, which will occur on April 12, is also called a “pink moon.”

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “​​While the name ‘Pink Moon’ might suggest a rosy-colored Moon, the reality is a bit less magical. The name comes from the early spring bloom of a wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata, commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox. This flower, often called ‘moss pink,’ was in full bloom around April’s full Moon.”

“Thanks to this seasonal connection, the April full Moon became known as the Pink Moon!” the almanac states.

Many people view April’s pink moon as the kickstart to the spring season, as the weather typically begins to warm around this time of the year. Not only that, but the date of Easter generally relies on the full moon.

“The simple standard definition of Easter is that it is the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox,” the Royal Museums Greenwich states. “If the full moon falls on a Sunday, then Easter is the next Sunday.”

Spiritually speaking, many people also celebrate the pink moon as a time for rebirth and renewal—especially since spring is a more invigorating, inspiring season.

So, while the moon might not actually appear pink in color, it can certainly offer some light (pun intended) after an otherwise dark and dreary winter season.