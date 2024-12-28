How To Watch WWE Raw on Netflix: The Ultimate Guide

WWE Raw officially moves to Netflix on January 6, kicking off a new streaming era and a huge win for professional wrestling. The massive milestone is a small piece of a 10-year $5 billion deal that WWE signed earlier this year.

Because it’s the first time WWE Raw will stream live, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to what there is to know. This includes alternative programming, special guests, and more so you’re prepared for the big move!

Videos by VICE

WWE Raw on Netflix

It’s not Netflix’s first time streaming events live. If you recall the giant blunder that was the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, it left WWE fans very worried. But have no fear—Triple H and Netflix have both reassured that won’t happen, and if it does it’s actually a positive for them.

The first episode of WWE Raw will stream live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6th at 8 p.m. ET. Travis Scott, whose music is the theme of the red brand, was invited by Triple H to attend. Although there’s no official confirmation of how long WWE Raw will be, The Wrestling Observer reports it will again be three hours.

Confirmed Card For Netflix Premiere

Thus far there are several confirmed matches taking place. Treating it like a grand event, WWE is pulling out their biggest stars. Liv Morgan is putting the WWE Women’s World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley one last time. It wouldn’t be all that surprising to see a title change happen here.

Additionally, Roman Reigns will go head-to-head with Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat and Reigns wants the whole family there. And after a year of anticipation due to injuries, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will finally get their hands on one another.

Netflix

John Cena is appearing to kick off his 2025 retirement tour alongside Bianca Belair and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Two top stars who have been off television, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, are rumored to return during the show as well.

The CW and USA Network still have official rights to WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown, so those aren’t going anywhere. As for Premium Live Events? International fans are in luck. With WWE shuttering the Network, overseas fans can stream PLEs directly on Netflix. Domestic fans can still tune in via Peacock for the remainder of WWE’s deal.

Additional WWE Programming on Netflix

In addition to Monday Night Raw, five new programs are also hitting the service. Firstly, WWE Raw Classics hosted by former WWE Champion Big E. According to the series description, it’s a collection of “must-see” moments in WWE Raw‘s history. Stars and legends like Triple H, Punk, and Becky Lynch will be featured.

For new fans who may not be as familiar with wrestling, Netflix has WWE Legends Profiles and Superstar Profiles. These programs will dive into past and current talent that shape the industry. Finally, WWE Top 10 and WWE Road to WrestleMania round out the slate, though it remains unclear what those entail.