How To Watch Your Xbox Playback Recap

Spotify Wrapped may not have arrived yet, but Xbox is kicking off recap season early with Playback videos that recap Xbox gamers’ history going back up to 25 years.

Where to Find Your Xbox Playback Video

Xbox has been celebrating its 25th birthday all year and as the end of 2026 begins to get closer, the latest anniversary special feature offers players a chance to get a little nostalgic.

Videos by VICE

the Xbox Playback video is similar to Spotify Wrapped and other end of year recaps, but instead pulls data going all the way back 25 years to the start of the Xbox era. My video, for example, reminded me that Madden 07 was the first title I ever played on the original Xbox.

The video goes on to include interesting stats about which games have been played the most, which years included the most playtime, and other fun facts. After watching your Playback, viewers can scan the QR code at the end of the console video or select “share” on web to get your personalized Playback card.

“Your Playback includes your first XBOX game, total time played, most-played game, top years, longest streak and more. As no two players are the same, everyone’s Playback will be different.”

Starting today, you can watch your Playback directly on your console (look for the option on your dashboard) or watch your personalized video on the web by signing in with your XBOX account.

Xbox Playback is rolling out gradually, so some players may not see it live on their consoles just yet.

Players can also dive even further into the weeds by checking out the Playback Archive on the web version of the feature.

Playback is based on available account data, so some parts of your history may be incomplete or take time to appear. Playback is available in 15 countries from today through December 31.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox news and updates.

The Xbox Playback videos are available now for gamers with an Xbox account.