Working Out With Weed: Keep Your Fitness Goals Alive in 2026

Need some extra motivation to keep those New Year’s workout resolutions alive? I hereby give you permission to get high for your next gym visit. Let me explain why.

A couple years back, researchers looked at how commercially available cannabis impacts exercise. They looked at 42 runners who already liked to run while high on weed and found that they overwhelmingly felt more euphoria and enjoyment when exercising after CBD or THC use. Those who used CBD experienced a better mood boost than those who used THC. The THC group reported that their run felt significantly harder than their sober runs, which facilitators attributed to its heart rate-increasing effect.

Clearly, it’s not a performance-enhancing drug. If anything, it might make running feel like a bit more effort. But we’re not talking about marathon training here–we’re talking about sticking to those long-forgotten exercise goals you made at the beginning of this year.

“We have an epidemic of sedentary lifestyle in this country, and we need new tools to try to get people to move their bodies in ways that are enjoyable,” said Angela Bryan, an author in the study and professor of psychology and neuroscience. “If cannabis is one of those tools, we need to explore it, keeping in mind both the harms and the benefits.”

There are several other studies out there that suggest similar benefits for weed and working out. One study even found that older adults who use cannabis may have an easier time maintaining their exercise habits with the help of the plant.

With all of this in mind, here’s how you can use cannabis to your advantage and keep your fitness goals alive:

Motivate yourself by using weed before you work out

If you struggle to get yourself out the door and to the gym (or on your mat in front of your workout video at home), maybe a little weed could motivate you. Edibles are a great way to go, since they won’t have any impact on your respiratory system like you’d get with smoke or vapor.

Pop your favorite energizing edible ahead of your workout and let the magic happen. Be sure to pay attention to the activation time before you set off into workout land. Some edibles can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to take effect, while other fast-acting ones can hit within 10 minutes. Plan your workout time accordingly.

I personally love Wana’s Peach Bellini sativa gummies, which are uplifting, balanced, and fast-acting–perfect to pair with some cardio or strength training. At 10 mg per gummy, they’re a good choice for anyone with a medium tolerance, though they can easily be split in half for a less intense experience. Mr. Moxey’s Energize Mints are another great option, and at 2.5 mg of THC per mint, they’re a great choice for anyone with a low tolerance or those who prefer to microdose weed for their workouts.

You really can’t go wrong with any THC gummies for working out, so long as you choose an uplifting, energizing variety. Stay far away from relaxing and sleep-formulated gummies for the best results.

As the above study mentioned, CBD might have even better mental effects than THC for workouts. If you’d rather not spend your workout high, but could still use a little boost, try working out after taking a CBD gummy.

Feel better physically by working out with weed

If aches, pains, and other discomforts have become a barrier for your fitness goals, consider using weed to feel better physically. Before I go into this one more, here’s my obligatory statement: Don’t use weed to push past physical pains and injuries. Please see a healthcare professional if pain is impeding your ability to work out.

But if you just get achey, tired, and uncomfortable working out, you might find that weed can help you feel better. Try any of the suggestions I mentioned earlier, or opt for pain-specific products like R&R’s CBD Pain Gummies and Polite’s Relief Aid tinctures for use before you hit the gym.

Topical products can offer support for aches and pains before your workout, too. As someone who has accumulated multiple injuries over the years, I personally prefer products with THC in them, as I find it provides more substantial relief. But if you don’t live somewhere with dispensaries around, it can be difficult to get your hands on such products. There are still plenty of good CBD options, like Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Lotion, which has a nice, soothing boost from the menthol.

Incorporate weed in your post-workout routines

The above recommendations for pain can all be used after your workout, too. After all, plenty of amazing athletes use cannabis to recover. If the next-day soreness is what keeps you from wanting to hit the gym, consider using topicals or relief-specific edibles to better manage your pain after you workout.

You can also incorporate weed in your post-workout routine by adding some THC drink mixers to any post-workout shake or hydrating beverage. If you drink a pre-workout shake, you can do the same before your workout–just make sure you check all the ingredients to avoid an overstimulating caffeine and weed combo, for example.

And for the grand finale: weed as a post-workout reward. Even if you’re not getting high during the exercise process, you can still use weed to help you workout. Tell yourself you won’t get high until you’ve finished your workout and stick to your promise. Suddenly, going on a little run or lifting some weights doesn’t sound so bad, right?

Celebrate your wins with a post-workout THC mocktail or throw back a few cans of Cann’s refreshing THC seltzers. Or hey, since you’ve finished the workout, go ahead and light up a joint or bring out the bong. Just know that in the long run, your lungs will probably not be as happy as if you popped an edible. But they’ll be happier than if you didn’t work out at all, and isn’t that what it’s all about?