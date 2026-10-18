How to Write a Book Without Giving Up on It Halfway Through: A Guide

For the past several months, I’ve been writing my second novel—a story that means more to me than I can put into words (and that’s coming from an author). There’s something indescribably fulfilling yet cripplingly vulnerable about crafting an entire world, fit with complex characters and achingly relatable plots, from the depths of your own soul.

It’s an experience I wish everyone could have at some point in their lives, and one that isn’t reserved for just the “professionals.” If you’re interested in writing a book, follow these tips for a more seamless process.

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1. Treat Each Book Like a Marriage

While writing my current book, I’ve been tempted to trash the entire manuscript a handful of times. In fact, over the last few years, I’ve started, discarded, and restarted a few different novels, making little progress on any projects due to my lack of commitment. You can’t write a book when your focus is divided among countless other pursuits.

Writing a book is much like tying the metaphorical knot: you must commit to one idea and find a way to see it through. Sure, there will be plenty of other tempting concepts out there. Some might tease a simpler path, while others might test your loyalty along the way. Choose the story that lights your soul on fire—and prove your dedication until you have nothing else left to give it.

2. Create a Writing Ritual

Sometimes, I feel as though ideas land in my brain from somewhere above—God? The Universe? My higher self who knows exactly what narratives I need to dive into?—and I’m just the conduit for them. When I enter a flow state, words pour out of me so forcefully that it’s difficult for my fingers to keep up. They tip-tap their way across my keyboard as the emotion builds in my chest, seeking its final, poetic escape.

For me, writing is a spiritual experience—and I treat it as such. I have specific candles that are dedicated to novel-writing sessions, curated playlists with songs for each scene, and meditative practices that help me transition back into the world I’m creating. Whatever you need, be it a steaming cup of coffee, a moody environment, or a dozen scattered papers with scribbled notes covering your desk, honor your unique writing ritual.

3. Experiment With Method Acting

Many actors use method acting to improve their performance. This technique helps the artist get into the mind of their character to better understand their thoughts, feelings, perspectives, and quirks. Writers can engage in the same practice.

For example, maybe your main character is an edgy, daring individual, while you—the writer—are cautious and reserved. Challenge yourself to “try on” your character’s traits. Maybe this looks like embracing a bolder style, taking kickboxing, or getting out of your comfort zone in some way. You might be surprised what you learn—both about yourself and your character.

4. Lean Into Passion When You’re Feeling Discouraged

Writing it isn’t always pretty. It takes real guts and grit to be a writer—to transmute your pain for all to witness. And, of course, there are the more logistical aspects of penning a novel: the relentless editing, fact-checking, researching, proofreading, storybuilding…

Not only do you need discipline to keep you in line, but you also need passion and love for your story to carry you through the inspirationless nights. Think back to the marriage metaphor from earlier: If you were in a long-term relationship, you (hopefully) wouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. Instead, you’d choose your person day after day, leaning into your love for them to get through tough times.

Life is filled with uncomfortable, unflattering, and downright defeating moments. When writing becomes too overwhelming, remember why you started in the first place. The world needs your story.