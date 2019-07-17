How Trump Plans to Get the Women Vote in 2020: Lara Trump and the Trumpettes

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania — The who’s who of the Trumpettes — Diamond & Silk, Katrina Pierson, Kim Guilfoyle, and Lara Trump — were in one of the most important swing states in the country Tuesday to launch Women for Trump, a coalition to court female voters.

The members of Trump’s campaign staff, along with hundreds of screaming fans, descended on a casino in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for the launch event. The president’s re-election campaign is going all-in on demographic targeting this time around. It recently dropped “Latinos for Trump” at an event in Miami.

“Nothing makes a snowflake melt faster than a strong woman who clings to her Bible and guns!” Guilfoyle exclaimed to an ecstatic, and predominately white, room of women.

After the event, Lara Trump, a senior advisor on the reelection campaign, told VICE News that she hopes to see the president’s poll numbers increase from the 42% of female voters that he won over in 2016 to 46% or 47% in 2020.

“I just really think that there is a hidden vote out there when it comes to women. We saw it in 2016. All the polls said that he would not get the support of women, that he would not win the election as a whole. And we saw that to be wrong,” she said.

Lara Trump also defended the president’s recent tweets telling Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to the countries where they came from — even though all four are United States citizens.

“I know Donald Trump. He’s not a racist,” she said. “It’s a talking point. That is always used against any Republican especially this president. And it’s sad to see that that is the only thing that people ever have to throw at any Republican racist, sexist. These are always the same things that come up time and time again.

This segment originally aired July 16, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.