It’s hard not to think the entire beef between Biggie and Tupac Shakur could’ve been avoided. There was a big series of misunderstandings that caused Pac to believe that Bad Boy and the East Coast were out to get him. Then, there was a litany of diss tracks that merely made things worse, causing tensions to skyrocket. Eventually, they died, leaving behind a massive void in hip-hop and radically impacting the genre and culture moving forward.

But what if they were able to resolve their beef? What if no one ended up senselessly dying? What would hip-hop even look like with two of rap’s biggest stars patching up their issues? Apparently, we weren’t that far off from that reality.

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In an interview with Drink Champs, E.D.I. Mean of the Outlawz recalled a trip Tupac took to New York towards the end of his life. At the time, Death Row was slowly carving out a branch over on the East Coast amidst tensions with the West.

Coming back from the trip, he wanted to put the feud with Biggie behind him. Apparently, he hated how their feud spiraled into a larger regional war between coasts in hip-hop. In the end, his mother, Afeni Shakur, told him how the Black Panthers dealt with a similar issue. If they weren’t careful, a similar thing would happen in hip-hop.

Tupac’s Mother Gave Him the Realization That Nearly Allowed Him To End His Beef With Biggie

“His mother was telling him about how they, how COINTELPRO [Counter Intelligence Program] was able to wedge a separation in the Panthers by selling letters from the East Coast to the West Coast and vice versa, which led to the killings of people like Bunchy Carter and on the UCLA campus,” E.D.I. Mean said.

“And so she was telling ‘Pac, ‘This is what they did to us.’ I noticed after that conversation, he started to make some changes as far as where he was with the whole s**t.”

Of course, Tupac never got to make good on his promise to end the feud with Biggie. Instead, he took a trip to Las Vegas that would eventually lead to the end of his life. On September 7th, 1996, he was brutally murdered while riding in a BMW with Suge Knight. 30 years later, Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his involvement in Shakur’s murder.

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