How ‘Unicorn Riot’ Exposes The Far Right Online

Last month, an independent media organization called Unicorn Riot dumped more that 770,000 messages from the internal chat channels of Identity Europa, a neo-Nazi and white supremacy group.

It was just the latest in a long string of dumps and activities that Unicorn Riot has been doing against white supremacy groups online. Their goal? Expose them, and drive people away from them.

Freddy Martinez is a hacker, engineer, journalist and member of Unicorn Riot. This week, he joined CYBER host Ben Makuch to talk about how Unicorn Riot operates and how the group exposes and fights the growing phenomenon of far-right operatives on the internet.