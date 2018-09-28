How We Covered the Kavanaugh Hearings

Today we have a slightly different podcast for you: Executive editor Dory Carr Harris, Broadly editor-in-chief Lindsay Schrupp, and Broadly writer Marie Solis examine how VICE covered the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings—called after Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused him of sexual assault—and what kind of difficult decisions need to be made in the media when covering trauma and power.

Broadly chose to put sexual assault survivors at the center of their work, and recognize a history of sexual violence when talking about what happened at Thursday’s hearing. VICE also included pieces about fear and intelligence. In this roundtable conversation, we discussed our editorial efforts to responsibly cover sexual assault, and to include voices of all ages from across the country in the coverage.

Videos by VICE

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.