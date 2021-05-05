How Welsh 16- and 17-Year-Olds Are Planning to Vote in Their First Election

Tomorrow is the 6th of May, meaning wherever you are in the UK, chances are you’ll be voting for something, somewhere. There are local council elections in England, Mayoral and Assembly elections in London and general elections in both Scotland and Wales.

The Senedd Election 2021 is a significant one for Wales. It’s the sixth general election since the Senedd was established in 1999, but also the first in which 16 and 17-year-olds will be voting. Last June, Wales joined Scotland in lowering the voting age to 16, which could have a potentially drastic affect on the results.

Videos by VICE

To find out more, I spoke to first-time teen voters in Wales to get their thoughts on the election, who they’ll be voting for and if they plan on voting at all.

Joshua, 17, Pembrokeshire

It’s common sense that the views of young people are usually drastically different than those who are older. We seek social justice, environmental protection and free, quality education. This election, young people in Wales have been given the chance to finally have an influence on politics, which in one way or another will affect us, whether it be in the next four years or 40 years.

I’ll be voting for Labour locally, and the Lib Dems regionally. The only reason I’m voting Labour is because I no longer want a Conservative MS representing my constituency, as I greatly oppose 80 percent of Conservative policies, and Labour have the best chance of beating the Tories in my constituency.

I’m voting Liberal Democrat in the regional ballot entirely because I’m a registered Lib Dem, and in 2016 the Lib Dems were within, I believe, 1,600 votes of winning a seat.

Isobel, 16, Blackwood

I think it’s imperative that every young person – or every person, for that matter – registers and votes for the party or person they believe in. As a YesCymru and Plaid Cymru member, I will 100 percent be voting for Plaid. I was conflicted for a while on whether to vote Labour or Plaid for the constituency vote, due to possible tactical voting, however after research and discovering previous years’ data, I feel that I can vote either way without worry.

I’ve always been extremely politically minded and passionate about politics. I was always a strong Labour supporter, but in the past year I’ve strengthened a strong pro-independent Wales mindset. Reading the Plaid manifesto, listening to Adam Price and hearing what Plaid has to say for the future of Wales was incredibly relieving. I feel as though they are a party we really need.

Loti, 17, Abergavenny

I’ll be voting for Plaid Cymru, because I believe in Welsh independence and I think they have the best policies for young people. The youth vote is important because we complain at problems in government, in schools and in society all the time and there’s no point doing complaining if you aren’t going to be proactive about changing it

Havana, 17, Cardiff

I’ll be voting Green in the local constituency vote, and Plaid Cymru in the regional vote. The environment is the area that I care most about, and the area that I feel needs the most work on within Wales, and I feel that Green will represent this view strongly and help to build a more sustainable Wales. Plaid Cymru is my other choice, as what better party to represent an area of Wales than one with the importance of Wales at its heart. Although I’m unsure of my viewpoint on independence, I believe a referendum is very important to have, and I think Plaid can deliver this.

This past year, I think there has been a massive political awakening among the youth. We have seen protests across the country for Black Lives Matter, the exams fiasco, the climate crisis, the women’s movement and so much more. What better way to have a direct influence on what happens in your country than to vote? We have shown that we care deeply about all these issues, so young people should use their vote to amplify their voices and make more of a direct change, to benefit not only our generations, but those to come.

Jak, 17, Caerphilly

I’ll be spoiling my ballot for two reasons. Firstly, I dislike all candidates and their policy propositions. Secondly, I have a general distaste for the facade of “democratic means” that the election upholds. I wouldn’t not vote at all, because it’s submission, just as much as voting Conservative would be. I want to give a voice to political activity that inconveniences the state. I’d rather be part of the statistic that spoiled their ballot than the statistic that didn’t vote at all. And I’d rather be both of those more than the statistic that voted Conservative, or the statistic that settled for more protectionist, neoliberal, economic and social policy under Labour.

The general conception of the youth vote is such that young people have no incentive to vote and are generally disillusioned from the political process. Young people voting are actively dismantling the hierarchical conception of age and the way it corresponds to intelligence and/or political knowledge. We are utterly capable of making decisions, and even if not totally informed in some cases, any process that is to infringe upon our individual freedoms and autonomy ought to be one we are a part of. That is supposed to be what democracy stands for.

Samuel, 17, Swansea

I’ll be voting for Plaid Cymru, as I believe they best reflect the needs of the people in Wales. Labour has had its time and the coronavirus has pointed out serious flaws in their management of the country. Voting Conservative would also be pointless, as Conservative majority in Wales is virtually impossible. Voting Plaid is also an “up yours” to the Abolish the Welsh Assembly party, as their intentions are completely undemocratic.

As a pro-independence supporter, I think Plaid is a party for all people. Whether you want independence or not, they’re still the party that wants the best for Wales – and I personally believe they are the only party who can really make a difference.

Young people have fresh ideas and opinions, they bring about change. If you look at how older people vote, you will notice that the majority have voted for the same party their entire lives, and so it is young people who muster up change.

Evan, 17, Ponthir

I will be spoiling my ballot, as unfortunately none of the parties standing in my area represent my (admittedly obscure) views (pirate politics, pro-Welsh independence, right wing libertarianism). However, it’s better to show dissatisfaction than disinterest to make politicians fight for your vote.

Welsh youth should be voting so they can have their voice heard, protect democracy for future generations, improve the dysfunctional governance of Wales and pay tribute to those who are fighting for democracy.

Brandon, 17, Caerphilly

I am planning to vote for Plaid Cymru, both constituency and regional, because I’m sick and tired of the pandering to the English about how much constituency and country we should run. We are not treated as equals and never have been. We are a “union” in name only. Similarly, the Irish had a rough time because of the English government. I want independence more than anything. Just because we are connected geographically, does not mean we should be governed by our neighbours.

I look forward to an independent Scotland and Wales, and a unified Ireland. It’s important that young people vote, otherwise things will never change. We constantly see info graphs on issues being shared on Instagram, but if you don’t vote, then what’s the point?

@GlNATONIC