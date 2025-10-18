Do This Before You Sell or Trade in Your Old iPad

One of the best things about the Apple iPad only becomes apparent the moment you get rid of it. Whether you’re selling it or trading it in to Apple, Best Buy, or another retailer, you’ll find that Apple devices hold their value better than any other brand.

That can help ease the sting from the other core Apple trait: their devices tend to cost a fair chunk of change. So while I applaud your thriftiness in deciding to sell or trade in your iPad, there are a few things you absolutely should do first to make sure no one ends up with your private data or takes possession of your online accounts.

What to do before your iPad trade-in

You don’t want to just box up your iPad and ship it off to the next schlub who hits “Buy It Now” on eBay. After they get over being pissed off that their new iPad is locked with your password, they could very well find a way in.

And then they’ve got access to all your photos and videos on your iCloud account, your passwords, and the accounts of all the apps and websites you’re still logged into. Banking apps, WhatsApp messages, Instagram. All of it.

If that doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, check your pulse. It sends one down mine. It’s time to backup your iPad. Go into Settings, then iCloud, then iCloud Backup, and click Back Up This iPad. Your files, photos, and data should be transferred safely to the cloud.

Supposing you’ve got a replacement iPad, you’ll want to transfer all your data, photos, contacts, apps, and settings to the new one. Apple makes this easy. Follow the set-up instructions on your new iPad. During that process, it’ll copy over all of it.

Now log out of all your accounts on your soon-to-be-sold iPad, especially the core accounts that use your Apple, Google, and Microsoft accounts, which tend to be widely used across a range of apps.

Only after you’ve done that should you navigate to Settings, then General, and then click Reset iPad. This will perform a factory reset to scrub all practical traces of your data off of it.

When the process is done, the iPad will be squeaky clean, and welcome you with the same screen as when you first brought it up. Don’t follow the instructions to choose a language; that’s for the new owner. Just hold down to the power button to turn it off, and then send it on its way to its next owner.

