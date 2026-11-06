How World of Warcraft: Forever is ‘The Clone Wars’ of the WoW Franchise

World of Warcraft: Forever is taking gamers back to the earliest moments of World of Warcraft’s story, but things might not play out exactly the same this time around.

World of Warcraft: Forever Devs Discuss Possible Journeys to Outlands and Northrend

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

During a recent chat with some key members of the World of Warcraft: Forever development team, VICE had the chance to ask about how lore will work once the game has been around for a while and whether Forever players might eventually travel through The Dark Portal…

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VICE: If World of Warcraft: Forever goes on to be as popular as the beta has been and continues grow, it seems like the story will eventually have to move forward slowly over time updates. Will things like the Dark Portal remaining closed eventually be addressed?

Josh Greenfield (Senior Game Designer): Yeah, we mentioned at BlizzCon that we are in our own little time bubble, as we like to call it. We are effectively in a different continuity and that gives us flexibility to be able to go in slightly different directions.

I don’t think we’re really thinking too much about going to Northrend or Outland or any of the other places yet, but those places do exist in the world and they’re important to the world. I think it would be pretty surprising if we just never touch them.

But we have a pretty well developed plan for the next few years about what we’re going to do in terms of the narrative and the lore and where we’re going to go. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we end up in some form of those kinds of places, but it probably won’t be The Burning Crusade Outland or Wrath of the Lich King Northrend, but we could end up in those places at some point.

Kris Zierhut (Principal Game Designer): In the meantime, our plan is to really go deeper on the story we are telling. You can think if it as time moving more slowly within this bubble.

Josh Greenfield (Senior Game Designer): Yes, it’s a time dilation.

Kris Zierhut (Principal Game Designer): Exactly. So, we’re going to dive deeper into the stories of each of these places. We’re going to look at NPCs, plotlines, or locations that were kind of left untouched the first time around. Or were left unfinished the first time around. A questline like The Missing Diplomat, for example.

The analogy I’ve been liking to use is, you’ve got a favorite novel. And then they make a three hour movie about it that is amazing and has lots of great things, but there’s still lots of character and story that had to be left out.

And then somebody comes along and says, we’re going to give you the twelve-episode long mini-series. That’s what we’re doing with WoW: Forever. We’re going deep and taking longer to go through out, but it’s the same overall story.

Josh Greenfield (Senior Game Designer): We also talk about using this time dilation as an opportunity to flesh out things that were cool concepts from original WoW, but were kind of underdeveloped.

We talk about things like the AQ War, Opening the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj, the Scourge Invasion in original WoW. And those were fine, but what they bakes down to was a really big, maybe laggy event at the end. Or a bunch of little camps of mobs that were spawned that you just murdered to get some resource. I think if they had had more time they would’ve developed that a lot more.

So being able to take our time, and maybe spend a couple of different patches going over what it means for the world to be at war with the Scourge or having the Ahn’Qiraj actually invading a port of Kalimdor, so what do we do about that? That’s a really cool opportunity to take that core story and that core series of events and really just bulk them up and give them a lot more meat on the bones.

VICE: Right. So, World of Warcraft: Forever is sort of for WoW what The Clones Wars and The Bad Batch are to the Star Wars franchise?

Kris Zierhut: Right!

Josh Greenfield: Absolutely.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates as the early days of the new WoW experience play out.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.