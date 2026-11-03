How World of Warcraft: Forever Subtly Nudges Introverted Gamers Out of Their Shells

World of Warcraft: Forever may be an MMORPG, but not every player heads into the experience looking to group up. Although the game has a deep new Legacy System to keep solo players busy for years, the game’s other core systems may also slowly help draw quiet gamers into more social interactions.

What is there for Solo Players To Do In World of Warcraft: Forever?

Screenshot: Blizzard

During a recent extended interview with some key members of the World of Warcraft: Forever team, VICE was able to discuss what the game has to offer solo players and why the team thinks those players may end up having more social interactions than they plan to when the game launches…

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VICE: A lot of the spirit of Vanilla WoW in particular had to do with community and group efforts. Obviously not everyone coming to WoW: Forever is going to have that type of time or a lifestyle that accommodates that type of situation. Do you feel like WoW: Forever just isn’t a good fit for that type of lone wolf adventurer or are there enough rewarding solo activities and progression loops within Forever for that type of player?

Kris Zierhut (Principal Game Designer): One really big new system we added to the game was the Legacy System. This is a system that rewards you for playing the game deeply. Try out every class. Try out every trade skill. Explore the world. Do every dungeon. Do all the things and go broad.

And the really great thing about that, if you decide that is your primary means of progression, is that you can always make progress towards it no matter how small the amount of gameplay time you have. Nothing is ever going to go obsolete, it’s never going to go away. You can always come back to it.

So the person who just kind of wants to play by themselves and be very chill, there’s an avenue for them to progress. They can have meaningful progress everyday. But, we’ve also put a lot of systems in the game like the Camping system that draw you into just a little bit of social interaction.

People will say, ‘I was doing my questing and I sat down at this camp’ or ‘ I made my own camp and then somebody sat down too and they started talking to me and then we did a quest together and now they’re on my friends list!’

That can happen even if you come into the game without any of those connections. You’re very likely going to build those connections while you’re playing it.

Screenshot: Blizzard

Josh Greenfield (Senior Game Designer): Yep, and we’ve tried to engineer our server structure to encourage those repeated interactions.

So, a person you grouped with in Elwynn Forest, you may run into them in Stranglethorn Vale later and their name will be a different color to help you remember. It’s that much less friction and barrier to entry. It acts like an icebreaker. You’ll find yourself thinking, ‘I can invite this person. I’ve already grouped with them and we see that we’ve known each other or interacted together.’

My wife is a really great example of this. She’s kind of introverted, she doesn’t really like putting herself out there to join groups and stuff like that. She’s kind of just a solo player, but even playing the Forever beta it was interesting to see her like, ‘Oh, I remember JimBob from Thendal Grove in Zephras Isle. I’m going to group with that person in Westfall and we’re going to do this quest.’

It brought her out of her shell and she’s been playing this game, her very specific way, for 22 years. It’s all kind of part of the same package.

And you can totally play alone if you want to, the Legacy System is a great vehicle for that. But also, we want to kind of nudge you. Make some friends, join a guild!

VICE: Yeah, I think the Campfires have been such a great addition. The community seems to really be enjoying it and it feels like such a natural way for players to come together. Seeing the reception to it, has that prompted ideas or brainstorming around other ways to promote social interactions in questing, exploration, or even in dungeons?

Kris Zierhut (Principal Game Designer): I’m always looking for new ways to make people happy to run into strangers and have those positive interactions.

It’s a really delicate design space, where you have to make it completely optional, competely opt-in, and more importantly non-transactional. So, it’s tricky to find the mechanics that do work, but when they do, we really lean into them.

Camping worked well and I had some other ideas that we did not have time to try. We probably will try them in the future. Also, there’s been such a warm reception to camping that you’re likely to see additions to it in the future, as well.

Josh Greenfield (Senior Game Designer): Yeah, I think we realized in World of Warcraft that we can’t ever rest on our laurels just because a system works. It’s something that’s going to continue to evolve. Both that system [Camping] and systems like it. And that’s sort of how Camping came to be.

One of the things that spun us up on this was the Sleeping Bag. We had a Season of Discovery quest to get this Sleeping Bag where you could roll it out and your party members could all jump in and get a little experience buff. It was one of those things where it became an earmark. You do a dungeon and somebody puts their sleeping bag down and every group was doing that.

And that’s sort of what progressed and grew into the camping system for us. So we’re going to keep looking for ways to develop systems like that and have them grow into new things. Like Kris said, it’s really always a challenge to deal with that extrinsic versus intrinsic reward structure that helps determine why you would actually want to do this. And I think we nailed it with Camping, but we’re just going to keep looking for opportunity.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates as the early days of WoW: Forever arrive and play out.

World of Warcraft is available now for PC. World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026.