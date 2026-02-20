How You Self-Sabotage, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Every zodiac sign has its strengths and weaknesses, and some are more detrimental than others. Curious if astrology is behind your personal faults? Here’s how each zodiac sign self-sabotages.

1. Aries

Aries are often too impulsive for their own good. They usually have good intentions, but their rash decisions are sometimes based on fleeting emotions. They don’t always think before they act, which can be detrimental in various areas of their lives.

Videos by VICE

2. Taurus

Taurus has so many ambitions and dreams, desiring luxurious experiences and long-term success. However, they can also be incredibly resistant to change. In fact, they’ll often choose comfort over growth, which can hold them back from their full potential. Not to mention, as hardworking as this earth sign is, they can also be a bit lazy at times. (Take it from a Taurus herself.)

3. Gemini

Many people joke that Geminis have multiple sides, some of which conflict with others. This can often manifest as self-sabotage, leading to impulsivity and even self-abandonment for temporary pleasure. Gemini might appear confident and positive, but they can also be their own worst enemies.

4. Cancer

Cancers are sensitive creatures, but their intense emotions can sometimes sabotage their happiness. Rather than communicating their feelings when upset, they often act in passive-aggressive manners. Additionally, Cancers sometimes mistake feedback as criticism, which prevents them from actually ever growing or addressing real concerns.

5. Leo

As charming as Leo can be, their flair for the dramatic can ruin any chance of them being taken seriously. Sometimes, Leo seeks validation in the wrong places. And when they don’t receive it, they can lash out without any shame or accountability.

6. Virgo

Virgo is highly analytical and organized, but this can manifest as control in their closest relationship. They often project their perfectionism onto other people, which makes it feel impossible for anyone to live up to their expectations.

7. Libra

As the peacemakers of the zodiac, Libras are sometimes too kind and understanding for their own good. If they aren’t careful, they can quickly become a doormat or punching bag for other people.

8. Scorpio

Scorpios are notorious for their trust issues, but sometimes, this can drive even the most loyal and loving partners away. Scorpios often assume the worst, even about those closest to them, unable to fully trust or open up.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is always onto the next: the next flight, the next partner, the next city, the next career. Their spontaneity and restlessness can be a dangerous combination, leading to a fear of commitment. This can threaten their stability and long-term fulfillment.

10. Capricorn

Capricorns might seem like grounded, stable individuals, but beneath the facade, they’re actually quite emotional. Of course, you might not ever witness it, given the massive walls they put up. In fact, they often use work as a distraction from their feelings and will choose physical burnout over emotional pain.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius individuals pride themselves on being entirely self-sufficient, not needing anyone else. However, their hyper-independence can be their ultimate downfall, preventing them from forming or fully experiencing meaningful connections.

12. Pisces

Pisces is an empathetic, intuitive water sign with a massive heart. While their creativity and dreamer tendencies can be endearing, they can also be the cause of their downfall. Pisces often have their head in the clouds, detached from reality. They tend to project their fantasies onto other people, only seeing what they want rather than accepting the full truth. And when things get tough, they retreat into isolation as a form of coping.