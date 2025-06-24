How’s an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Laptop for Under $1,200 Sound?

Ever since NVIDIA launched its latest series of graphics cards earlier this year, it’s been pandemonium at American retailers trying to get them in stock and consumers trying to deplete said stock.

Given the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti’s significant performance boost over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, you can excuse the digital hordes from going a little “Black Friday morning shopping mall” on the online stock.

Videos by VICE

Not only are GeForce RTX 5070 Tis becoming easier to find, but we’re also seeing deals on some killer pre-built computers that come with them. None have impressed me so far as this $1,200-off deal on the HP Omen 16 Max.

Before you call me a liar and curse my name toward the heavens, know that when you click onto HP’s sales page, it’ll show you a price of $1,480. You have to enter the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to get the final sale price of $1,124. Before tax, that is.

a big upgrade

Shaun Chichaki took a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti-equipped desktop for a spin this past May, and while it’s not the same experience as gaming on a laptop, it left him deeply impressed. You can see from the graph below how much of a performance boost it offers over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which was released back in January 2023.

nvidia geforce rtx 5070 ti vs rtx 4070 ti performance – credit: nvidia

Aside from the all important NVIDIA graphics card, the HP Omen 16 Max offers 16″ display, AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 processor (with 8 cords and 16 threads), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage on an internal solid state drive.

So what are you waiting for? The clock on HP’s website is literally ticking, and it’ll disappear by the end of the day today, June 24. Just remember to enter that code, LEVELUP20, at checkout to get the full discount.