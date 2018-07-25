HS Catcher Absolutely Rocked in Home Plate Collision

Who said baseball isn’t a contact sport? Certainly not Denver catcher Kain Eagle.
During the Class 2A Iowa state quarterfinals between Denver and Wilton in Des Moines on Monday, Wilton’s Cory Anderson hit a shot over the centerfielder’s head for what was initially a triple, but then an error allowed him to make a run for home. Eagle, waiting for a throw that did not come, was way up the third base line right in Anderson’s path. With a full head of steam, Anderson was in no mood to stop on account of Eagle.
Just check this out:
Here’s how it looked on the jumbotron:
Yuh-ikes. Anderson looks more like a defensive back out there than a pitcher—according to MaxPreps, Anderson plays wideout and cornerback for the football team, so that checks out. Eagle himself, also plays football, but he’s a kicker so, uh, yeah.
The run put Wilton up 1-0 in what would eventually be a 3-2 victory. Eagle, on the other hand, had to be relieved as backstop for the rest of the game after taking that hit. And Anderson had some pretty choice words in his post-game interview. Per the Quad-City Times:
“I didn’t even think I’d be going to third honestly,” Anderson said. “He (coach Jake Souhrada) told me to go home, and I just kicked on the jets and made it home.”
Yes, yes you did. Made it home by any means possible.