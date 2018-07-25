HS Catcher Absolutely Rocked in Home Plate Collision

Who said baseball isn’t a contact sport? Certainly not Denver catcher Kain Eagle.



During the Class 2A Iowa state quarterfinals between Denver and Wilton in Des Moines on Monday, Wilton’s Cory Anderson hit a shot over the centerfielder’s head for what was initially a triple, but then an error allowed him to make a run for home. Eagle, waiting for a throw that did not come, was way up the third base line right in Anderson’s path. With a full head of steam, Anderson was in no mood to stop on account of Eagle.

Just check this out:

Thanks to @MattRandazzo and our sister station WQAD, we have more video, context, and info on home plate collision at state baseball Monday.



It's Wilton junior Cory Anderson who collides with Denver catcher Kain Eagle. Eagle did not have ball. Anderson scores; Wilton wins, 3-2. pic.twitter.com/pMfrtCHyBE — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) July 25, 2018

Here’s how it looked on the jumbotron:



https://twitter.com/Jaxen563/status/1021569950882955266

Yuh-ikes. Anderson looks more like a defensive back out there than a pitcher—according to MaxPreps, Anderson plays wideout and cornerback for the football team, so that checks out. Eagle himself, also plays football, but he’s a kicker so, uh, yeah.

The run put Wilton up 1-0 in what would eventually be a 3-2 victory. Eagle, on the other hand, had to be relieved as backstop for the rest of the game after taking that hit. And Anderson had some pretty choice words in his post-game interview. Per the Quad-City Times:

“I didn’t even think I’d be going to third honestly,” Anderson said. “He (coach Jake Souhrada) told me to go home, and I just kicked on the jets and made it home.”

Yes, yes you did. Made it home by any means possible.