Huckberry’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Chock Full of Deals on Our Favorite Brands

It’s fall, which means people are turning apples into cider and cider into apple cider donuts. And I drank a beer that was made from apple cider donuts the other day, so I’m fairly sure we’re at peak autumn. The only thing missing were flannels and sale events. Were.

Huckberry, one of the best online retailers for menswear and outdoor accessories, has unleashed upon us their only site-wide sale of the year, with 15% off on (almost) everything until the end of day on Friday, 11/15.

There are leather jackets, waxed cotton jackets, flannel shirts, selvedge denim, wool beanies, cashmere sweaters, and more from an awful lot of my personal favorite brands, such as Taylor Stitch, Filson, Schott, 3sixteen, RRL, Freenote Cloth, and Flint and Tinder.

Certain things aren’t included in the sale, which will be made obvious on the product page so that you don’t have to go hunting for small print, but these items are relatively few and far between.

flint & tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket

Look familiar? It’s the jacket Pedro Pascal’s character wears in The Last of Us, which set off a wave of interest in this jacket last year when the series debuted on HBO.

This waxed cotton jacket is perfectly weighted for fall weather. It’s 45 degrees where I am right now, and I’m wearing mine. Compared to the popular Filson Tin Cloth Short Cruiser, the fit is less boxy, more slim, and the Flint and Tinder is made in the U.S.

There’s also a slightly boxier Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket made from heavier fabric (8.25 oz. versus 7 oz.) and featuring a wool-blend lining instead of the polyester lining of the standard jacket, and a tall version of the regular Waxed Trucker.

taylor stitch the jack pincord shirt

Look closely at the textured fabric. This is why I’ve been a major fan of Taylor Stitch for more than eight years. They choose interesting fabrics that go beyond just plaid prints and stripes. I’ve got several of their shirts that are still going strong seven years later without needing repairs.

A word about Taylor Stitch’s sizing. Most of us men are advised to size down when dealing with an American clothing company (thanks, vanity sizing). With Taylor Stitch, size down two. I’m 5′ 10″, 160 lb., and I wear an XS in Taylor Stitch’s shirts, which fit trim.

filson buckner wool camp collar shirt

When I’m perusing through thrift stores and vintage shops like the vulture that I am, I’m struck by how many old, mid-century plaid shirts used to be made of wool. Now they’re all cotton flannel. It can be damn hard to find one that’s wool these days.

In steps Filson. This shirt is 100%, 6.5-oz. wool, with no nylon or polyester mixed into the yarns. If cotton flannel is leaving you a bit chilly, or if you just want a stage of old-style pace, this wool flannel is waiting for you.

rrl denim buffalo western workshirt

RRL is a Western-focused sub-brand of Ralph Lauren’s, and this denim shirt oozes “just came in from the ranch for a beer” energy. Japanese stonewashed denim and snaps, plus a trim fit and slight embellishments made this shirt stand out from a crowd of plainer denim shirts.

filson tin cloth medium duffel bag

Good duffels are hard to find, especially if you don’t want to look like a college student bringing their dirty laundry home for winter break. This robust bag is made from Filson’s signature waxed cotton Tin Cloth, with leather accents, and a 43L capacity.

schott vintage leather rancher jacket

Schott is one of those old-school brands that motorcyclists grew up wearing and helped define the image of the American biker. This buffalo leather puts a warmer spin on the leather jacket for those cold winter days when bare leather is just too chilly.

The collar is real sheepskin, and the body is lined with plush, synthetic Sherpa pile for retaining warmth. This one’s made in the good, ol’ US of A. Real leather jackets like this are expensive, much more than the mall brands, but the thicker leather will last a lifetime.

freenote cloth rj-3 japanese selvedge denim trucker jacket

Sewn in the U.S. from mid-weight 13 oz. Japanese selvedge denim, the RJ-3 is a Freenote Cloth design that puts a spin on the omnipresent, short trucker jacket design: pleats along the front for enhanced mobility and a corduroy. Freenote is quality stuff that’ll last for a long, long time.

filson watch cap beanie

One-hundred percent virgin wool is the key phrase here. I’ve worn a lot of beanies, not just during outdoor gear testing but also when mountain climbing and winter hiking, and I just plain prefer wool, like this beanie, to synthetics because it itches less.

Flint and Tinder Bolinas Johnny Collar Sweater Polo

Polos are hard to do without looking preppy. I realize that’s the goal for a lot of people who wear polos, but an entire style of neck shouldn’t pigeonhole the wearer. The open V-neck and ribbed texture of this long-sleeved polo makes it a versatile piece for, well, anybody.

3sixteen crosscut flannel

3sixteen is a New York City-based brand most famous for its selvedge denim jeans, but they carry a lineup of shirts and outerwear beyond the indigo beast. Gaze upon this 100% cotton flannel shirt in a handsome crosscut pattern on the twin chest pockets and weep in envy.

wills classic cashmere crewneck sweater

Wool is great, but how’s 100% cashmere sound? George Costanza was onto something when he lost his damn mind (for the 180th time) over giving a cashmere sweater as a gift to Elaine.

Incredibly soft, this crewneck sweater is warm without being too puffy and thick, so you can use it as a layering piece under jackets.

relwen quilted insulated tanker jacket

Quilted jackets have been all the rage for a few years now. I’m glad that they haven’t been reduced to a flood of lookalikes standardized around a common template the way most jean trucker jackets have been.

This one comes with a water-resistant, cotton-nylon-blend shell with puffy synthetic insulation for blocking the wind and retaining warmth on these long, winter days and nights.

fjallraven lada shawl sweater

The shawl-neck sweater stands apart from the sea of turtlenecks, crew necks, and V necks, and Swedish brand Fjallraven’s two buttons on the neck give it a vintage sort of military vibe that I’ve been digging for years.

The yarn is 80% wool/20% synthetic, and while it’s not as pillowy soft as merino, it doesn’t itch, and I can say that it’s thick, warm, and the knitting is nice and tight.

Way more sick deals on Huckberry—check ’em out.