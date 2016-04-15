HudMo’s Remixed Boards of Canada and It Sounds Bigger than Jesus

In the greatest combination Scotland’s produced since some wise, wise soul decided to combine the humble Mars Bar with boiling hot oil, cheeky chappy Hudson Mohawke’s decided to remix every stoner’s favourite mysterious duo Boards of Canada and the result is typically bombastic, OTT, massive, gargantuan and, well, you get the idea there.

The original version of “Amo Bishop Roden”, taken from 2000’s Warp released In a Beautiful Place Out in the Country EP, is a typically haunting and haunted chunk of pastoral-futurism. While he’s not necessarily averse to subtlety, as songs like “Resistance” prove, HudMo’s a bloke known for liking the bold, brash, and bolshy in this life, and it’s that route his taken with this Twitter released remix.

Videos by VICE

It’s HudMo, so you know the drill: skyscraping synths stampede over scored-earth trap percussion, and the whole thing’s swaddled by bass that’s heavy enough to knock Tyson Fury out. Check it out below.

Hudson Mohawke is on Twitter // Facebook // Soundcloud