Hudson Mohawke Claims Kanye and Drake Still Haven’t Paid Him for Beats

Update [March 15, 1 PM]: Earlier today, Hudson Mohawke clarified on Twitter that “this is no shots at Kanye it’s shots at lawyers who weren’t in the room on their side.” He explained that he and Kanye have “absolutely no personal issue.” He also tweeted “I really appreciate everyone hitting me on mail and DM saying thank god someone said this publicly also [adding a praying sign Emoji].” He has since deleted that tweet, but it is archived here on NME.

Yesterday evening Hudson Mohawke took to Twitter, threatening to leak a folder of unreleased beats intended for Kanye West and Drake beside claims that he was yet to be paid for any of them. That tweet (screenshot below) has since been deleted, but following tweets have gone on to detail that HudMo’s family and friends apparently talked him out of the leak—along with the concern that he might not have the “10 milly” for legal fees.

In another later tweet, the Glaswegian producer goes on to say “I love yous too much to put myself into a huge legal battle for no reason n prevent me releasing my own music,” a sentiment which following his otherworldly collaboration with Anohni which dropped last week, we couldn’t be more in agreement with.

That’s not to say the gloves are completely back on, his advice to upcoming producers remains: “Mainstream rappers have less business sense than ur mum.”

