Hudson Mohawke Shares Video for His New Single “Very First Breath” and Everyone Dies

In June, we finally get Hudson Mohawke’s anticipated debut Lantern, a record that’s already delivered “Ryderz,” a song with a beat so good that even I could rap over it. Today, the G.O.O.D. Music producer shares the record’s second single, “Very First Breath,” this time with a music video. In the visual, some people who look like the creepy twins characters dressed in white from The Matrix: Reloaded drive around New York and eventually some folks are murdered. I’m fairly certain this all has to do with love, but also hey it looks cool and that’s the NYC skyline! Anyway, watch the video below, and be sure to get tickets to our Hudson Mohawke show at Irving Plaza in NYC on May 28.