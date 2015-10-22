Hudson Mohawke’s New Video “System” Takes Classic Rave Visuals On a Helicopter Ride



Jeff Mills, vintage computer graphics, and a one-act play by Philip Glass are the reference points for “System,” a new video from Hudson Mohawke released today. While making the video, Mohawke’s team commissioned their own helicopter shoot over Manhattan, placing the footage in a CG environment that evokes Philip Glass’ 1000 Airplanes On The Roof.

According to co-director Dominic Flannigan, the idea was to see a city grid “superimposed with circuit boards and processors,” a concept inspired by class ’90s rave aesthetics. Fellow director Nic Hamilton said via a press release, “”System” is about big cities and screens, manic focused euphoria and cinematic panoramas. It is the experience of NYC from a helicopter at dawn with a 4G connection.”

“System” is part of a series of music videos commissioned by Warp Records for Random Acts, an art film platform that runs on Channel 4 over in the UK. The track itself is taken from Hudson’s second album Lantern, which dropped this summer via Warp.

Check out Mohawke’s tour dates below—and look out for Noisey’s documentary, Very First Breath: A Documentary About Hudson Mohawke, soon.

Tour Dates:

Oct 31 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival

Nov 2 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

Nov 6 – Austin – Fun Fun Fun Fest

Nov 7 – Dallas – South Side Music Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 10 – Nashville – Exit/In (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 11 – Chicago – Concord Music Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 12 – Detroit – St Andrews Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 13 – Toronto – Mod Club Theatre (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 14 – Burlington – Artsriot (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 15 – Boston – Paradise Rock Club (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 17 – Philadelphia – TLA (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 18 – New York – Webster Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Dec 2 – Berlin, Germany – Berghain

Dec 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

Dec 4 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Dec 9 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

Dec 10 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Dec 11 – Manchester, UK – Warehouse Project

Dec 12 – Glasgow, UK – ABC