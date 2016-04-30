Huerco S to Release “Nine of the Densest Ambient and Meditative Pieces Since the Dawn of Music”

The Brooklyn via Kansas City producer Huerco S has announced the follow-up to his 2013’s debut LP, Colonial Patterns, and from what the producer has stated in a press release, it could be a game changer.

For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have), due to be released by producer Anthony Naples’s label Proibito, will assumedly be a departure from the left-field beat work found on Huerco S’s debut. As stated on the press release, the album will eschew a steady dance floor pulse for “nine of the densest ambient and meditative music pieces since the dawn of music!!” The release also promises that these nine tracks will be “monolithic and stark but extremely warm, intensely personal, and for every one in every which way.”

No single has been yet released but listen to the recently uploaded “Antiquariat (Winter Solstice)” to get a sense of where Huerco S is heading.



For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) is out with Proibito on June 6.



Tracklist

1. A Sea Of Love

2. Lifeblood (Naïve Melody)

3. Hear Me Out

4. Kraanvogel

5. On The Embankment

6. Marked For Life

7. Cubist Camouflage

8. Promises of Fertility

9. The Sacred Dance