Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Team on Wrestling Related Venture

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, two of wrestling’s most controversial names, are teaming with Israel Martinez to launch Real American Freestyle. Earlier this week, the pair teased a new venture with a short teaser video, and most expected it to be wrestling-related. However, instead of the WWE style of wrestling–something that brought them their careers–they’re pivoting to NCAA wrestling.

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Launch Real American Freestyle League

“This is a sport that needs to be built. The sport exists, but as a television property in a professional league, it doesn’t,” Bischoff told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not unrealistic so far as how much work that’s going to take — and time.” According to THR, Real American Freestyle has a roster of about 40 members ages 18-40. The former WCW booker serves as the Chief Media Officer, while Martinez is the Chief Operating Officer.

Our Third Man pic.twitter.com/e74KkWqXV5 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 30, 2025

Hogan serves as Commissioner, and his goal is to bring the league to venues as large as the arenas WWE and the UFC are selling out. The first event is on August 30th in Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, WWE has teamed with wrestling companies such as Game Changer Wrestling and TNA. Announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE is the new owner of one of Mexico’s top wrestling promotions. Hogan explains that while selling to TKO is not off the table, he wants to make RAF a “monster” first.

In a separate interview, Hogan reveals the idea came after seeing this year’s NCAA Division I wrestling championship result. Wyatt Hendrickson defeated a returning Gable Steveson who was let go from WWE. After Hendrickson got an endorsement from President Donald Trump, it caught Hogan’s attention. “When I saw that happen and I saw our President hug him, I went, OK, we are on point, we’re ready to go and instincts have prevailed and I smell victory,” Hogan told the Associated Press.