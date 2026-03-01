Hulk Hogan’s Bloody WWE WrestleMania 1 Boots Sell at Auction for $1 Million

With the passing of Hulk Hogan in July of 2025, several memorabilia pieces have come up to auction. Most recently, his boot from WrestleMania 18 in his match against The Rock sold for $146,000. A month later, the late WWE Hall of Famer has achieved the first million dollar wrestling auction.

Hogan’s bloodied boots from the very first WrestleMania went up for auction and naturally it got a lot of attention. WWE’s own Logan Paul bid on the boot following his performance in the Elimination Chamber Saturday night.

“Stayed up until 2am in a bidding war trying to win Hulk Hogan’s worn & signed boots from Wrestlemania 1,” Paul wrote on X. “The inscription read ‘These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan.’ I tapped out at $1,021,000. Gg to the winner.”



Hulk Hogan sets posthumous auction record

The boot sold for $1,037,000.000 via Heritage Auctions. It’s no surprise that this is the first time a piece of wrestling history has sold for a hefty price tag. WrestleMania 1 changed the trajectory of WWE forever and definitely cemented Hogan as a Hollywood icon.

Hogan teamed with Mr. T in the main event, defeating Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Wonderful. Pat Patterson and Muhammad Ali served as the special guest referees for the match. Despite the mixed reaction from fans about the event, over 19,000 fans attended the spectacle, making it the biggest wrestling event at that time.

Hogan’s longtime Clearwater Beach Florida residence recently went up for sale as well. The roughly 5,400-square-foot property is going for just under $11 million. His Real American Beer company is undergoing a rebrand as well, positioning themselves away from the late controversial wrestler. The company has sold over 10 million cans.

