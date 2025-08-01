Hulk Hogan’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at 71 and more details about his cause of death have surfaced.

Clearwater police arrived at Hogan’s home after he suffered cardiac arrest. They transported him to Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center records show Hogan died of acute myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack). Among his extensive health issues throughout his wrestling career and life, he dealt with atrial fibrillation, causing him to have an irregular heartbeat.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about Hogan’s health, with many close to him denying or downplaying claims he was in a coma and on his deathbed. His wife, Sky, recently remarked that his heart was “strong” following surgeries he was recovering from.

Additionally, he was battling a type of cancer– chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)–at the time of his death. It’s one of the most common forms of leukemia in adults, typically aged 65 and older, effecting white blood cells. Symptoms can take months if not years to develop, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Since his passing, WWE has honored the wrestling legend on both WWE Raw and SmackDown. Hogan’s son, Nick, was even present for the 10-bell salute on Monday. Someone who wasn’t present, though, was Brooke — Hogan’s daughter. She claims WWE didn’t extend an invite for her to attend. However, she did post a lengthy and emotional tribute to her father to social media.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and celebrities, including his Rocky III co-star Sylvester Stallone and President Donald Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering that August 1st be “Hulk Hogan Day.” Flags at the state capitol in Tallahassee will fly at half mast. “His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the “Hulkster” was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today,” DeSantis said in a statement. “He was a true Floridian through and through.”