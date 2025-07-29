Hulk Hogan’s Son Nick Hogan Appears on ‘WWE Raw’ for Tribute

Last week Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer has been dealing with health issues for some time and even recently opened up about his back surgeries. As tradition, WWE held a tribute on both WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw where the rosters appeared on stage for the 10-bell salute.

Nick Hogan Appears on WWE Raw Following the Passing of His Father

Play video

On WWE Raw, Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick, made an appearance for the first time since his father’s passing. Nick stood alongside the red brand’s locker room as fans cheered and chanted for Hogan at the end of a tribute video. This brought Nick to tears.

“This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult,” Nick shared on Instagram Sunday. “Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting. My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero.

I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life. I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me. I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”

WWE announced that profits from the Hulk Hogan Legacy Collection on their e-shop will go to Hogan’s family.