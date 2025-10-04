Hulu + Live TV Is 20% Off (For Certain Viewers)

Just in time for football season (sort of), there’s a deal for Hulu + Live TV, which is the best way to watch every NFL game if you live near your team. Hulu has always been something of a sleeper streaming channel.

I’ve gushed over the movies and shows it has, and the fact that you can stream 4K video on the cheapest video plan, unlike HBO Max and Netflix. Adding live TV to the mix rounds out the offering, even if live-streamed TV these days is as expensive as live TV was in the recent cable/satellite TV era. Any discount is welcome.

You can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $65 per month, down from $83 per month, as long as you sign up by October 23. There’s a catch, though. There’s always a catch.

the fine print

Only new subscribers to Hulu are open to receive the deal, as well as those who’ve been past subscribers but haven’t had an active subscription for at least the past month.

Once your three-month subscription on the deal is up, unless you cancel it your monthly price will go up to $90 per month. Yeah, I know. Wait up, hold a second. I thought I said the regular subscription is $83 per month.

Well, Hulu will be hiking the price of the Hulu + Live TV subscription to $90 as its regular price beginning October 21, just as the price of a regular, ad-supported Hulu subscription will increase that same day from $11 to $13.

Disney (owner of Hulu) didn’t say that the decision was tied to the uproar over Jimmy Kimmel’s one-week exile from ABC (also owned by Disney), but Disney did lose a ton of value in the backlash from subscribers who quit in anger that Disney would yank Kimmel off the air due to government pressure.

That Hulu would hike the price right afterward seems unsurprising, but hey, that’s 2025 for you.