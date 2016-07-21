Human Piece of Garbage Steve Price Needs a New Theme Song For His Radio Show

Image from YouTube

So human trash pile Steve Price — the guy who thinks that an impassioned woman is “aggressive” and “hysterical” and who uses a family’s tragic experience with domestic violence to talk about him and his friends and what good guys they are — has been asked politely by all-round Aussie legends Hunters and Collectors to stop using their song “Holy Grail” as the theme song for his radio show.

Why does Steve Price have a radio show? What has a he been given a platform for his opinions for years on end? Literally nobody knows.

Anyway! For some reason it seems like he won’t be getting fired any time soon — is there someone we can contact RE: that? — and so we thought we could help Pricey find a new theme song for his show.

In other words, here’s a list of songs called “Asshole” and “Loser” and stuff, because he’s a moron and we don’t like him. Y’know? Ok here we go.

“What About Me” – Shannon Noll

I can 100% imagine Pricey belting this song to himself in his car. Tell me you can’t picture it.

“Behind Blue Eyes” – Limp Bizkit

:((((((((((( Poor Pricey. Nobody understands him! Can’t figure out what it’s like to be Steve Price? Don’t worry he’s gonna tell you all about it!

“Loser” – Beck

I mean, Steve doesn’t really deserve a song this good but you get the idea. He’s a loser. We don’t like him. :)

“You’re So Vain” – Carly Simon

A compliment, really.

“Unhappy Birthday” – The Smiths

“I’ve come to wish you an unhappy birthday, because you’re evil and you lie.” Totally!

“Boys Club” – Ween

Bit of a stretch but still.

“I Hate Myself and Wanna Die” – Nirvana

Too much? Fuck you, we don’t care, Steve Price is a prick.

“Somebody Kill Me Please” – Adam Sandler

“Asshole” – Denis Leary