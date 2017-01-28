Human Races Against Horses, Loses Mightily After Pulling Hamstring

This punter showed a nice turn of foot before pulling up lame in the last at Hobart on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/Oe7OOrPsXx

— Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) January 25, 2017

Ah, the hubris of man to believe that we have conquered the beasts of the land and sea. We may have found ways to bypass to the top of the food chain, but we are too soon reminded that evolution gifted our fellow fauna with powers far beyond ours. While a horse cannot eat soup with a spoon, or feel emotionally compelled to journal every morning, they have four legs and a shit-load of muscle to carry themselves places hella fast.

This was put on full display in Australia, as a man tried to keep pace with professional race horses (while horses cannot spoon soup or journal, they can have jobs) and got robustly tromped. It didn’t help that the man pulled a hammy along the way. Horses wiiiiiiiiiiiin.