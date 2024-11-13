human-remains-found-in-freezer-of-michigan-home

Police have found human remains stored in the freezer of a Michigan home.

On Thursday, a witness spotted blood on the floor of a residence in the 1500 block of Wintercrest Street and called the police to report a “suspicious situation.”

Videos by VICE

Once authorities from the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) arrived at the address around noon, they investigated the scene and quickly made a disturbing discovery.

“After thoroughly searching the residence, ELPD officers located a deceased individual inside a freezer,” police said. “Possible human remains of a second individual of unknown gender were also found inside the freezer.”

According to the Michigan State Police, they are now examining the remains at a crime lab. So far, they’ve yet to make any arrests. However, they don’t believe there is any current threat to the public, per ABC News.

One local resident named Andrew Whitney claimed he hadn’t seen anyone enter the particular townhouse for months.

“We were thinking last night, how many days have we spent sleeping in bed potentially mere feet away, potentially, from a corpse,” he said. “Something violent and serious appears to have happened.”

Police also believe the incident occurred days, perhaps even weeks or months, prior to finding the body.

“We don’t believe this happened last night or within the last couple [of] days. I believe this is something that happened further back,” said East Lansing Interim Police Chief Chad Pride. “My hope is we find something quickly, that way the public can be at ease, family can be at ease, neighbors can be at ease.”