Human Remains in Woodlands Confirmed as Missing Woman Sarah Everard

Police have confirmed that human remains found in a woodland in Kent are those of missing woman, Sarah Everard.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said, “As you know, on Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in a woodland in Kent.

“The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken.”

He added: “That investigation continues at a pace, and we have hundreds of officers working round the clock to establish the full circumstances of Sarah’s disappearance, and her murder.”

Everard went missing last week after walking home from a friend’s house in the south London area of Clapham.

Police have arrested a serving Metropolitan Police officer on suspicion of murder and kidnap; he also faces a separate charge of indecent assault.

Everard’s death has prompted widespread discussion on social media about harassment faced by women. A vigil is set to take place this Saturday, organised by campaign group Reclaim These Streets, despite police pressure for the event not to take place. The campaign were hopeful the High Court would be able to rule on the issue on Friday.

In a statement this week, Everard’s family described her as “strong and principled and a shining example to us all”.