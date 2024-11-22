‘Human Washing Machine’ Will Cleanse Your Body and Mind in 15 Minutes

When Yasuaki Aoyama was a boy, he caught a glimpse of a concept for a shower that blew his mind. Shown off at the 1970 Japan World Expo, the shower was an egg-shaped pod that filled with water and released massaging balls that would scrub the body of the person inside of this ridiculous human washing machine.

Aoyama grew up to become the Chairman of a company called Science Co., a manufacturer of shower heads, and he’s bringing that human washing machine pod concept to reality.

Aoyama’s version, called the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki, which translates to Human Washing Machine of the Future, will be showcased at the Osaka Kansai Expo in April 2025. Like the pod that inspired Aoyama many decades ago, the Human Washing Machine of the Future is a sleek pod that treats you the way your washing machine treats your clothes when you put it on the Gentle cycle. Honestly, it kind of looks like one of the helmets worn by the Daft Punk guys.

His human washing machine will use state-of-the-art technology to scrub your ass clean while you just lie there. It uses sensors to monitor your vital signs and make sure that the water temperature is perfect. AI will analyze your mood and project calming visuals to enhance the bathing experience. I assume it also washes you at some point. It should have plenty of time to do that as the entire process, from washing to drying, takes about 15 minutes.

All the extra relaxation stuff is in there to “wash the mind” along with the body. No word yet on whether it can scrub out your impure thoughts or that memory of that thing you did. You know the one.