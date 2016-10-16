Human Woman Cuts Ear, Bleeds Blood

If you’re a particularly lonely person, you might have streamed last night’s Tidal X: 1015 charity concert through your Tidal account. It’s possible. The event featured Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, T.I., Alicia Keys, Common, and Lil Yachty all performing to benefit a host of philanthropic organizations, not least the Robin Hood Foundation.

The night’s main event, though, was always going to be Beyoncé’s performance because it was a Beyoncé performance at an event where other things were happening. During the performance, in which Beyoncé sang songs and danced, she also seemed to cut her ear. Ambitious jewellery seems to have been the culprit.

What does this mean for you? Well, first it means the #cutforbeyonce hashtag which will first make you despair at the state of the world and then, after a brief twitter search, make you realize that many Sunday morning news outlets are a little hysterical about youth. It’s one picture of someone who fucked their ear up, followed by a slew of people saying that self-harm in the name of irony or hero-worship is, indeed, stupid.

Second, you may have to endure the Twitter beatification of the singer who, despite bleeding real human blood, continued to use her vocal chords.

What tremendous fun.

​Lead photo via Beyoncé​ on Instagram​.​



