Humanoid Robot Turned on Handlers at Factory in ‘Dystopian’ Attack

It was like a B-level sci-fi movie come to life. In shocking video, a humanoid robot was seen attacking workers at an undisclosed Chinese factory.

“This is what the machine uprising might look like: a video is going viral online showing a robot going berserk during testing,” Belarusian TV outlet Nexta wrote alongside the clip on X.

In the video, the human-looking robot was dangling from a crane. It began to wave its arms, knocking over a computer and nearly hitting the two men sitting nearby.

One man finally got the robot under control by sneaking behind it and pulling its stand back.

“Artificial intelligence is an orderly developing disaster,” one person wrote on X. Another user noted that the bot “went full terminator.”

A third person went so far as to say that the robot and its ilk are “definitely the path to total human destruction.”

“Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting,” another person light-heartedly quipped.

In a post to their website, tech company Nvidia noted that robots similar to the ones in the video are “designed to work alongside humans to augment productivity.” Humanoid robots can be trained to grasp an object, load and unload containers, move boxes, and more.

The company said that robots can help in cases such as manufacturing, healthcare, and customer service. However, it admitted that one challenge the technology poses is that of “degrees of freedom.”

“[Humanoid robots] operate with greater dexterity and more human-like movements, letting them perform a wider range of tasks and adapt to various environments,” the site read. “However, this requires coordination across complex mechanical and control systems.”

The company additionally wrote that, when working with humanoid robots, safety is paramount. That’s true specifically as it relates to functionality, sensors, robotics, human-machine collaboration, and AI.

The latter point, the company noted, is necessary “to check that the algorithms that humanoids rely on avoid misinterpretations and don’t introduce new risks.”