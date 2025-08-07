Humble Bundle is Offering an Incredible Deal on These WB Games Titles

I’m going to be absolutely honest here. I support filling up your backlog. Because you never know, one day, you might not be able to grab that brand new game you want. And while you’re itching for something else to play, that is the perfect time to dig into it.

It’s pretty rare to get an insane number of elite games all at once for a low price. And yet that is precisely what’s happening with the WB Games Humble Bundle. So, get ready to add more to the backlog.

Humble Bundle is on fire with this one

I’m sure many of you have already played these games. However, for those who haven’t, there is no better way to acquire them all than with this bundle.

For $7 you can get these games:

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (I know, but that’s why I’m leading off with it, stick with me.)

Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2 Bundle

Mad Max

Mortal Kombat XL

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

A dollar a game for that is pretty crazy. I’ll replay the Batman: Arkham Games for the rest of my life if you let me. But it gets better.

If you drop $12, you get those seven games plus these:

Batman: Arkham Origins (A much better game than people give it credit for.)

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (Free the Nemesis System.)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

FEAR: Ultimate Shooter Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Gotham Knights (Again, I know.)

Back 4 Blood (I still need to give this a shot.)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

Overall, it’s a great collection of games. There’s some serious replay value in this bundle, and it’s worth the money.