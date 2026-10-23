Humble Bundle Steam Deck Games to Check Out in October 2026

If you are looking to expand your Steam Deck library, Humble Bundle has several offers worth checking out this month. From Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to Layers of Fear, here are the games included in two October 2026 bundles, along with their reported Steam Deck performance and compatibility.

Humble Choice October 2026 Steam Deck Games

Screenshot: Steam, Humble Bundle

Humble Choice October 2026 includes eight games for $14.99 through its monthly subscription service. This month’s lineup features Steam Deck compatible titles such as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Psychonauts 2, and a handful of indie titles.

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However, if you are specifically buying the bundle for your Steam Deck, you might be wondering how these games actually run on the handheld. Thankfully, Reddit user has shared footage and performance notes for all eight games included in this month’s collection.

For your convenience, here is the full Humble Choice October 2026 games list, along with their reported Steam Deck performance:

Humble Choice Steam Deck Performance

Game Reported Steam Deck Performance Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Frame rates fluctuate between the 30s and 40s on Medium settings. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Steady 60 FPS on the default Medium settings. Psychonauts 2 Steady 60 FPS on the default Low settings, with some room to increase graphics settings. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Reportedly runs steadily at 60 FPS on default settings. Cataclismo Runs out of the box, but lacks native controller support. Medium settings do not maintain a steady 60 FPS. Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers Runs at 60 FPS out of the box. Asgard’s Fall – Viking Survivors Runs at 60 FPS out of the box. Toy Shire Reportedly maintains 60 FPS after switching to 720p resolution and High settings.

It should be pointed out that these are community testing results, so your performance may vary depending on your settings and software version. TheSteamDecker also suggested that some games could reach 90 FPS on the OLED model, although those results were not confirmed in the notes.

The biggest thing to watch out for here is Cataclismo. While the game runs, TheSteamDecker found its mouse-based controls awkward on the handheld. If you are planning to play exclusively with the Steam Deck’s built-in controls, that is something to consider.

Humble Fright or Fight Halloween Bundle Steam Deck Games

Screenshot: Steam, Humble Bundle

If you are looking for something a little spookier, Hamble’s Fright or Fight Halloween Bundle includes eight horror games at its $12 tier. There is also a cheaper $6 tier that includes five of the titles. The offer is listed as ending on November 5, 2026.

Unlike Humble Choice, this is a separate bundle purchase. That means buying October’s monthly Choice collection does not also give you these horror games.

The collection includes The Medium, Observer: System Redux, and Layers of Fear. However, Steam Deck compatibility varies across the lineup. Here are the games included in the Halloween bundle, their minimum purchase tiers, and their reported Steam Deck ratings:

Game Minimum Bundle Tier Reported Steam Deck Rating Blair Witch $6 Unsupported Observer: System Redux $6 Verified DEVOUR $6 Verified Tales from Candleforth $6 Verified Below, Rusted Gods $6 Verified The Medium $12 Playable Layers of Fear $12 Verified I Hate This Place $12 Playable

The $12 tier includes all eight games, including the five titles from the cheaper tier. All games in the collection are listed as Steam keys

The main exception for Steam Deck owners is Blair Witch. While there are community reports of it running on the handheld, it is listed as Unsupported. As a result, I would not buy the bundle specifically for that game expecting a seamless experience. You can check the latest regional pricing and availability on the Hamble’s Fright or Fight Halloween Bundle page.

Which Humble Bundle Should Steam Deck Owners Choose?

Screenshot: Valve

If you want a mix of games, October’s Humble Choice collection gives you everything from Psychonauts 2 to Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. Based on community testing results, much of the lineup runs well on Steam Deck without needing major adjustments.

However, if you are specifically looking for horror games to play this Halloween on your Steam Deck, the Fright or Fight collection is the more focused option. Just pay attention to the compatibility notes before purchasing, particularly if Blair Witch is the main game you are interested in.

Either way, these are two separate offers. Pick the collection with the games you actually want to play, and check the settings or compatibility notes before loading them up on your Steam Deck.