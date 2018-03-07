Hunan Red-Cooked Pork Belly Recipe

If you goons are going to be making red cooked pork at home, you better do it the right way and represent.

Servings: 4

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams pork belly, lean cut preferred

2 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons peanut or canola oil

1 tablespoon Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry

3 scallions, white and green parts, cut into 2-inch lengths

2 dried red chiles

1 (2-inch) piece cassia bark or cinnamon stick

1 (¾-inch) piece fresh ginger, unpeeled and sliced

1 star anise

light (regular) soy sauce, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

cooked white rice, for serving

Directions

Fill a wok with water and bring to a boil over high. Add the pork and cook slightly, for 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and cool. Discard the cooking liquid. When the pork is cool enough to handle, cut into 1-inch pieces. Put the sugar and oil into the wok and heat over medium-high. When the sugar melts, increase the heat and stir until the sugar caramelizes and turns golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Lower the heat slightly, add the pork the rice wine. Add water to just cover the pork, about 3 cups. Add ⅔ of the scallions, the chiles, cassia, ginger, and star anise and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until the pork is tender, about 45 minutes.

Uncover and bring to a boil. Reduce the mixture by half, about 10 minutes. Taste and season with the sugar, soy, and salt. Aim for a savory, faintly sweet flavor. To serve, transfer to a bowl and garnish with the remaining scallion. Serve with rice.

The recipe was adapted from Revolutionary Chinese Cookbook by Fuchsia Dunlop (W. W. Norton 2007).

