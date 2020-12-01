Politician From Anti-LGBTQ Party Quits After Attending ‘COVID Lockdown Orgy’

A politician from Hungary’s ruling party has apologised for breaking COVID lockdown restrictions in Belgium to attend what local media reported was a full-blown orgy.

József Szájer, a longtime representative of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, unexpectedly quit as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) on Sunday.

We sadly welcomed József #Szájer 's resignation. His political creed, the uncompromising representation of #HU 's sovereignty and the interests of HU citizens are values ​​that will continue to serve as the basic principles of our delegation. https://t.co/BVixOv0wQX — FideszEP (@FideszEP) November 29, 2020

On Tuesday, it was reported in Belgium that police had broken up a sex party involving 25 people above a bar in the centre of Brussels, only several hundred metres from the Belgian capital’s main police station.

Belgium is in the middle of a second lockdown, with restaurants and bars closed, a curfew in place and gatherings of more than four people in public spaces banned. The 25-person orgy broke every single one of these restrictions.

The reports, including in local paper La Derniere Heure, said that several diplomats and at least one unnamed MEP were present. The MEP is reported to have attempted to escape police by climbing out of a first floor window, and then claiming European Parliament immunity.

Later on Monday, Szájer released a statement on his website confirming his involvement in what he described as a “house party”.

“After the police identification, I told the officers that I am a Member of the European Parliament, as I had no ID on me at the time, the police conducted the necessary procedure, I received a warning and was taken home,” he wrote.

Szájer said he had not taken drugs, which media in Belgium reported were found at the scene.

“I am sorry for breaking the ban on gatherings, it was an irresponsible act on my part, I will undergo any sanction this might incur,” he added.

When he resigned unexpectedly on Sunday, Szájer issued a statement saying that his decision came after a period of “extended soul-searching”.

The media reports about the Brussels orgy on Friday said that most of the participants were men.

Fidesz has waged an assault on LGBTQ rights in Hungary since coming to power in a so-called defence of what it terms “Christian values”.

This year alone, the Hungarian government has ended gender recognition for transgender people and legislated to ensure that only heterosexual married couples can adopt children.