Hungry? Come and Feed on AJ Tracey’s New Video “Pasta”

You know what? It’s cold outside, bruh. Like, to the point where if you spend too long in the environment, trying to text someone, your fingers will lose all sense of feeling and little icicles will appear on your nails. It’s hard times out here, my friend. It’s also going to be sub-zero temperatures for at least the next 6 months, so buckle up and buy yourself a fleece or something. Or, y’know, sit inside the house shivering and wondering why a sharp pain keeps shooting up and down your legs.

In the meantime, AJ Tracey has dropped a new track and video that is cold as ice, with a video that’s been injected with heat. The song is called “Pasta”, it is the next stepping stone in what seems set to be an illustrious career, and it is available to watch below. Click on that shit right now.