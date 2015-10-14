VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Hunter and Gatherer: Truffle Hunter

By

Share:
With her herd of badass truffle-sniffing dogs, Alana McGee of Truffle Dog Company shows us that gathering truffles (the right way) is hard work—but the reward is making truffle ice cream and quiche with your leftovers. Sign us up.
Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE