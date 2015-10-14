Food Hunter and Gatherer: Truffle Hunter By Alana McGee October 14, 2015, 12:02pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard With her herd of badass truffle-sniffing dogs, Alana McGee of Truffle Dog Company shows us that gathering truffles (the right way) is hard work—but the reward is making truffle ice cream and quiche with your leftovers. Sign us up. Tagged:Alana McGee, dogs, Food, forager, Foraging, hunter gatherer, Ice Cream, Munchies, Quiche, recipes, Truffle Dog Company, truffled, truffles, watch Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Best Places for Late-Night Eats in Los Angeles 07.01.19 By VICE Staff Working at an Ice Cream Shop Is a Lowkey Nightmare 05.20.19 By Bettina Makalintal Maroilles Is a Psychedelic Washed-Rind Cheese that Tastes Like Beefy Butter 03.27.19 By Cody Reiss This Grandma-Run Tel Aviv Cafe Has No Set Hours and Serves Whatever It Wants 03.06.19 By Rachel Myerson