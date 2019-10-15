Hunter Biden Admits His Last Name Has Opened Basically Every Door for Him

Hunter Biden admitted there wasn’t much in his life that couldn’t be at least partly chalked up to his last name. And that includes his spot on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma — which could now be a liability in his dad’s 2020 presidential run.

ABC News’ Amy Robach asked the former VP’s son in an interview published Tuesday: “If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would’ve been asked to be on the board of Burisma?”

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Probably not, in retrospect,” Biden, a lawyer and international consultant, answered. “But that’s — you know — I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”

Biden added: “Because my dad was Vice President of the United States. There’s literally nothing, as a young man or as a full grown adult that — my father in some way hasn’t had influence over. It does not serve either one of us.”

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden says he doesn't regret serving on board of Ukrainian gas company.



"What I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani and a president…that would be listening to this—this ridiculous conspiracy idea." https://t.co/KIKuD9nXP4 pic.twitter.com/x8Nx5QscHm — ABC News (@ABC) October 15, 2019

The interview with ABC focused on Ukraine and the conspiracy theories peddled by President Trump, who has claimed Hunter Biden was involved in corrupt Ukrainian business deals during his time on the Burisma board from 2014-19. He’s also thrown around accusations of corruption connected to the younger Biden’s work on the board of a Chinese investment firm.

The now-notorious July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — during which the U.S. president pressured Zelensky to investigate the Bidens — sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Biden conceded in the ABC interview that working in Ukraine and China gave the Trump camp fodder for attacks, even if he didn’t do anything illegal.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That’s where I made the mistake,” he said. “So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

Reports have suggested Biden made as much as $50,000 per month working with Burisma. He stopped working with the company in April and also announced he will step down from his role at the Chinese investment firm. Biden has said he would stop working with foreign firms if his dad becomes president.

Trump took a pre-emptive shot at ABC’s interview in a tweet Monday night, saying the network would ask “softball questions to Sleepy Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, like why did Ukraine & China pay you millions when you knew nothing.”

Hunter Biden told the network he does his best to ignore the Trumps, including sons Eric and Don Jr., who’ve also taken shots at the Biden family.

“They’ll never understand the level for how much I love my dad and how much he loves me,” he told ABC, adding later, “They’re out of a B movie. I mean, they really are.”

Cover: This Jan. 30, 2010 file photo shows Hunter Biden, right, son of Vice President Joe Biden, center, talking with President Barack Obama, and the vice president Joe Biden during a college basketball game in Washington. Biden’s youngest son Hunter is joining the Navy. The Navy says the attorney and former Washington lobbyist was selected to be commissioned into the Navy Reserve as a public affairs officer. Because he is 42, he needed a special waiver to be accepted, but that is not uncommon. He is one of seven candidates recommended for a direct commission for public affairs. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)