The Hunter’s Supermoon This Week Is the Biggest Full Moon of 2024

I’ve been a Moon girl since I was a kid, absorbing the moonlight as it spilled through my open window and onto my twin-sized bed. Needless to say, I’m anxiously awaiting October’s full moon, called the Hunter’s Moon.

This Hunter’s Moon just so happens to be a supermoon, meaning it will appear about 7 percent larger than normal. How’s that for some Halloween spirit?

According to NASA, “a ‘supermoon’ occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.” Because of this, it tends to look much larger and brighter than other full moons.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon got its name from the Algonquin tribe and marks the beginning of hunting season. September’s full moon was called the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox and represents a time to harvest. Since crops have officially been reaped from fields, many believe it’s easier for hunters to spot animals during the Hunter’s Moon.

The full supermoon will reach its peak on Oct. 17, 2024, at 7:26 AM EDT, but it will remain mostly full from our view here on Earth for a few days before and after the 17th.

Now, if you’re into astrology, this particular Hunter’s Moon will take place in the sign of Aries—a fiery, passionate sign that’s bound to stir up some chaos and adventure in our lives. You can check out this week’s horoscope to understand how the full moon will affect your sign.

Many ancient tribes and cultures would celebrate full moons with rituals and community gatherings. If you’d like to honor the moon just the same, consider creating your own ceremony for Hunter’s Moon. Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas recommends engaging with this potent energy by calling in your desires and taking action toward your dreams.